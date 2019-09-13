Play

Badgley (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit.

Held out Week 1 due to a right groin injury, Badgley practiced in a limited fashion all week as the Chargers prepare for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's unable to go this weekend, he'll yield kicking duties to punter Ty Long yet again.

