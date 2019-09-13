Chargers' Michael Badgley: Week 2 status in question
Badgley (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit.
Held out Week 1 due to a right groin injury, Badgley practiced in a limited fashion all week as the Chargers prepare for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's unable to go this weekend, he'll yield kicking duties to punter Ty Long yet again.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Limited Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Has chance to play Week 2•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Inactive Sunday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Not on track for Week 1•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Questionable this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
Week 2 RB Preview: Mixon expectations
Heath Cummings tells you what he expects from Joe Mixon,gives his top DFS plays and more.
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...