Chargers' Michael Badgley: Will start Week 9
Badgley (groin) will handle kicking duties against the Packers on Sunday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Badgley logged a trio of full practices last week, and he's on track to make his season debut during Sunday's tilt against Green Bay. Coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Badgley is "ready to go" and will handle both kickoffs and field-goal attempts Week 9, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. Having converted 15 of 16 field-goal attempts and 27 of 28 extra-point tries in 2018, Badgley worth fantasy consideration pending his return.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Slated to return against Packers•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Ruled out Sunday vs. Bears•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Not expected to kick Sunday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Appears ready for return•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Not ready for kickoffs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.