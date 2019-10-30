Badgley (groin) will handle kicking duties against the Packers on Sunday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Badgley logged a trio of full practices last week, and he's on track to make his season debut during Sunday's tilt against Green Bay. Coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Badgley is "ready to go" and will handle both kickoffs and field-goal attempts Week 9, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. Having converted 15 of 16 field-goal attempts and 27 of 28 extra-point tries in 2018, Badgley worth fantasy consideration pending his return.