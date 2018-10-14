Chargers' Michael Badgley: Will take on kicking duties Week 6
Badgley will make his NFL debut for the Chargers in the absence of Caleb Sturgis (quad), who is inactive for the contest.
It's unlikely Badgley holds on to the gig long-term, barring an unexpectedly productive performance. The rookie was brought on by the Chargers on Thursday as a "security blanket," but will now be tasked with filling in for Sturgis. The 23-year-old scuffled a bit in his final year with the Hurricanes in 2017, going just 17-for-23 on field goals and struggling especially from distance, going 3-for-8 on kicks of 40 yards or greater. While it's likely unfair to consider that predictive of his Week 6 performance, there's admittedly not a ton of fantasy upside here.
