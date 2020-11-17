Badgley had zero field-goal attempts and added three extra points in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Dolphins.

The opportunities for Badgley were very limited in this matchup. While the kicker had a less than average performance against the Raiders last week, he at least did not miss any extra points in this contest. Game script essentially relegated Badgley to the sidelines, particularly during the second half as the Chargers attempted to mount an unlikely double-digit comeback. Badgley did manage to convert every one of his extra-point attempts, boosting his total to 22 for the season.