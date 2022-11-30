Bandy went without a target while taking the field for two of the Chargers' 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-24 win over the Cardinals.
Even though the Chargers were without Mike Williams (ankle), Bandy still couldn't carve out much of a role in Los Angeles' receiver rotation. The two snaps were Bandy's fewest in his eight appearances on the season.
