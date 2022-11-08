Bandy caught five of his eight targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Given Bandy somehow tallied negative yards across eight targets combined the previous two weeks, Sunday's performance is admittedly an upgrade, but with Bandy slotted into what amounts to a "bubble specialist" role, it's hard to imagine the yards-per-target figure improving noticeably. The undrafted rookie did play 79 percent of the offensive snaps with both Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) out, so it's possible Bandy could have some value in deeper PPR leagues next week with the status of both stud wideouts still up in the air.