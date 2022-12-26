Bandy (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's matchup against the Colts.
Bandy will be a healthy scratch for a second straight week. The undrafted wideout out of San Diego has caught 10 of 21 targets for 89 yards across 10 appearances (198 offensive snaps), but it appears he's fallen out of the Chargers' wideout rotation now that Mike Williams is healthy.
