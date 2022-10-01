Bandy was elevated to the Chargers' active roster Saturday.

A preseason standout for the Chargers, Bandy will make his first appearance on the 53-man roster with Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Jalen Guyton (knee) both out. The 5-foot-10 wideout likely won't see many snaps unless more injuries topple the top of the Chargers' wide receiving corps.

