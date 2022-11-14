Bandy did not catch his lone target in the 22-16 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

With Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (foot) out once again Bandy wound up playing 49 offensive snaps (84 percent), but the short-yardage specialist was completely kept in check. It's clear the undrafted rookie hasn't earned the type of looks accustomed to the significant playing time.