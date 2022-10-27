Bandy recorded minus-5 receiving yards on six targets while playing 40 of the Chargers' 69 snaps on offense in last Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Incredibly, Bandy has negative yardage on eight targets over his last two contests, as he recorded a four-yard reception on two looks in the Chargers' previous game Week 6 versus the Broncos. The 58 percent snap share he saw Week 7 was a new season-high rate, but expect Bandy's opportunities to take a hit coming out of the Week 8 bye if Keenan Allen (hamstring) -- who was limited against the Seahawks -- and Joshua Palmer (concussion) are both available. Bandy may not fall out of the game plan entirely, however, as the Chargers are likely to be without Mike Williams (ankle) for at least a couple of games.