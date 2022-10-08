site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-michael-bandy-promoted-to-active-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Michael Bandy: Promoted to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bandy has been elevated to the Chargers' active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Browns,
With Keenan Allen (hamstring) still sidelined, Bandy has again been called up to provide depth at wide receiver. He will be available for just one more game-day activation this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read