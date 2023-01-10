Bandy caught 10 of his 21 targets for 89 yards during the 2022-23 season.
Bandy began the season on the practice squad but was later signed to the active roster due to various Chargers receivers suffering injuries. The 2021 undrafted free agent had his best game Week 9 against the Falcons recording half of his total receptions on the season, as both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were out with injuries. However, Bandy saw his role drastically decrease once both receivers returned to action.
