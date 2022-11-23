Bandy did not catch his only target Sunday in a Week 11 loss to Kansas City.

Bandy played at least 58 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps in each of the team's games between Week 7 and Week 10, but he saw just eight snaps (12 percent) Sunday. That was largely due to the return of both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (ankle), though Williams reaggravated his injury in the first half. Even if Williams is forced to miss Week 12, Bandy probably won't be a major contributor with Allen back on the field and Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter seemingly ahead on the receiver depth chart.