Bandy did not catch his only target Sunday in a Week 11 loss to Kansas City.
Bandy played at least 58 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps in each of the team's games between Week 7 and Week 10, but he saw just eight snaps (12 percent) Sunday. That was largely due to the return of both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (ankle), though Williams reaggravated his injury in the first half. Even if Williams is forced to miss Week 12, Bandy probably won't be a major contributor with Allen back on the field and Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter seemingly ahead on the receiver depth chart.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Bandy: Kept in check•
-
Chargers' Michael Bandy: Does little with many targets•
-
Chargers' Michael Bandy: Loses yards on six targets•
-
Chargers' Michael Bandy: Signed to 53-man roster•
-
Michael Bandy: Moves back to practice squad•
-
Chargers' Michael Bandy: Suiting up for Monday night•