The Chargers signed Bandy from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Bandy had been elevated from the practice squad three times prior to this week, so Los Angeles was required to sign him to the active roster in order to summon him again. The second-year pro has logged 28 offensive snaps on the campaign, catching three of four targets for 53 yards. He'll serve as much-needed wide-receiver depth with Keenan Allen (hamstring) deemed questionable and Joshua Palmer (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's contest against Seattle.