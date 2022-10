The Chargers elevated Bandy from the practice squad to their active roster Monday ahead of their game versus Denver, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

It will be the third consecutive week Bandy is active for the Chargers and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's active roster in order to play. The 24-year-old wideout has two receptions for 49 yards on two targets through two games this season.