Bandy (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Bandy won't be available this weekend versus Tennessee due to a coach's decision, as his role as a wide receiver will be even more limited now that Mike Williams appears back to full health. His next chance to suit up will now come Week 16 in Indianapolis.
