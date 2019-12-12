Play

Davis (suspension) had his roster exemption lifted Wednesday and is back on the 53-man roster, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old will reclaim his starting role at cornerback after the two-game ban. Brandon Facyson filled in well during Davis' absence and will still receive some opportunities, according to coach Anthony Lynn.

