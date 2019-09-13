Chargers' Michael Davis: Doubtful for Week 2
Davis (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Davis suffered this injury during the season opener versus the Colts after just five snaps and didn't return. He didn't participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday, confirming it's unlikely Davis plays in Sunday's contest. The Chargers are clearly hindered at cornerback, as starter Trevor Williams (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Expect Brandon Facyson and Desmond King to see heavy usage if Davis sits out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
Week 2 RB Preview: Mixon expectations
Heath Cummings tells you what he expects from Joe Mixon,gives his top DFS plays and more.
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...