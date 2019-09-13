Play

Davis (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Lions.

Davis suffered this injury during the season opener versus the Colts after just five snaps and didn't return. He didn't participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday, confirming it's unlikely Davis plays in Sunday's contest. The Chargers are clearly hindered at cornerback, as starter Trevor Williams (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Expect Brandon Facyson and Desmond King to see heavy usage if Davis sits out.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week