Davis piled together six tackles and scored his first touchdown in this Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers.

Davis snagged his first pick of the season after he jumped a lackadaisical throw from Tom Brady, returning it 78 yards for his first touchdown of his career. The fourth-year pro has slotted in nicely as the corner opposite Pro Bowler Casey Hayward, playing 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps and amassing six tackles in three straight games. Sunday was only the third career INT for Davis so it's unlikely he'll generate many points from a turnover perspective for IDP managers, but with teams refusing to throw in the direction of Hayward, Davis will naturally see more tackle opportunities week to week.