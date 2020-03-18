Chargers' Michael Davis: Given tender by Chargers
The Chargers are giving Davis a second-round tender.
The undrafted rookie out of BYU enjoyed a starting role with the Chargers in 2019, suiting up in 12 games, logging 39 tackles (31 solo), two interceptions and nine passes defended. Should a team fail to scoop up Davis, he'll likely operate as one of the team's starting conerbacks for 2020.
