Chargers' Michael Davis: Grabs INT in Chargers win
Davis recorded three solo tackles and an interception during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Dolphins.
Davis returned to the field after missing two games with a hamstring injury. The interception, on a deep ball intended for Miami wideout Preston Williams, was the first pick of Davis' career. Heading into Sunday's contest, Davis had just five special teams snaps to his name, but Week 4 saw the 24-year-old defensive back on the field for 52 defensive snaps.
