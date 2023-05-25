Davis participated in the first of the Chargers' 10 voluntary OTAs on Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Davis suffered a pectoral injury in the Chargers' wild-card loss to the Jaguars last season and was unable to return to the game. However, the cornerback appears to be fully recovered from the issue as he is participating in OTAs this week. As long as he remains healthy, Davis should have a significant role in the team's secondary for the 2023 campaign.