Play

Davis (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Davis did not participate in practice at all this week, and he appears to be trending towards missing a second straight game. If Davis is indeed unable to go, expect Brandon Facyson and Desmond King to play key roles in the Chargers' secondary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories