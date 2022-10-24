Davis is expected to step in as one of the Chargers' starting cornerbacks in place of J.C. Jackson (kneecap) this season, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Davis has filled in when Jackson was previously sidelined this season, playing 100 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps in two of the first three weeks, as well as 62 defensive snaps over the last two games. Now, with Jackson sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a ruptured patellar tendon, the 27-year-old Davis should step up into a full-time starting spot. The veteran also recorded 21 tackles and one pass defended over the Bolts' first seven contests, and he should see increased production while playing opposite Asante Samuel moving forward.