Chargers' Michael Davis: Limited to start week
Davis (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Davis has missed two straight games due to a lingering hamstring injury. He didn't practice at all last week, so Wednesday's limited session is a step in the right direction. The starting cornerback will have two more opportunities to fully return to practice ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins.
