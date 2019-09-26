Play

Davis (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has missed two straight games due to a lingering hamstring injury. He didn't practice at all last week, so Wednesday's limited session is a step in the right direction. The starting cornerback will have two more opportunities to fully return to practice ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins.

