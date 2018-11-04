Davis is projected to start against the Seahawks on Sunday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Davis has passed fellow cornerback Trevor Williams on the Chargers' depth chart, and appears on track to draw the start Week 9. The undrafted rookie has logged more than 10 defensive snaps only twice this season, and will need to show well against the Seahawks' passing game Sunday for a chance to secure a continued starting role.