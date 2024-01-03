Davis tallied six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Broncos.

After working exclusively on special teams in Weeks 12 and 13, Davis has since started each of Los Angeles' past four contests. His six stops Sunday were fifth-most on the team and tied for his highest mark since he made eight tackles against Las Vegas in Week 4. Davis' performance Sunday pushed his season tackle total to 62, two shy of the career-best mark he set in 2020.