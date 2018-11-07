Davis recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in the Chargers' 25-17 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

A lackluster performance from No. 2 cornerback Trevor Williams through the first half of the season allowed Davis to get the starting nod Sunday. The BYU product responded with an effective outing, playing all 81 defensive snaps and limiting his opposing matchup throughout the course of the game. While coach Anthony Lynn didn't outright state Davis would start over Williams in Week 10 against the Raiders, it seems likely the undrafted cornerback will earn another opportunity.