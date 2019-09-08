Davis suffered a hamstring injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts.

It's not clear how Davis picked up the injury, but it's possible it could stem from cramps from the heat in Southern California. Davis left the game early in the first quarter, so it's likely the team will have more updates on his status as the game wears on.

