Chargers' Michael Davis: Positive performance in first start of season
Davis recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in the 25-17 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
A lackluster performance from No. 2 cornerback Trevor Williams throughout the season prompted Michael Davis to get the starting nod Sunday, and he responded with an effective afternoon, playing all 81 snaps and limiting his opposing matchup throughout the course of the game. While head coach Anthony Lynn didn't outright state Davis would start over Williams against the Raiders, it seems likely the undrafted cornerback will get the opportunity opposite Casey Hayward this Sunday.
