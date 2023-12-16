Davis recorded six tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and two passes defensed in the Chargers' 63-21 defeat to the Raiders on Thursday.
The cornerback also played on 95 percent of the defensive snaps. Davis has 52 tackles, 10 passes defensed and an interception in 2023.
