Davis (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Davis picked up an apparent knee injury during practice this week, but it ultimately isn't severe enough to sideline him for the Chargers' Week 12 matchup in Arizona. The 27-year-old should continue operating in his usual every-down cornerback role opposite of Asante Samuel.
