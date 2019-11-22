Play

Davis was handed a two-game suspension Friday for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old started and played every defensive snap over the last eight games, so his absence leaves a sizable hole to fill for the Chargers. Brandon Facyson should see increased work until Davis can return Week 15.

