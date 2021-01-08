Davis recorded four tackles in the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Chiefs. The cornerback finished the season with 64 tackles, three interceptions, 14 passes defended and one touchdown.

Teams often targeted Davis' side of the field as opposed to multi-time Pro Bowler, Casey Hayward, but the fourth-year corner responded well, setting a career-high in interceptions and tackles, as well as recording his first career touchdown. The 26-year-old will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent after starting for the Chargers each of the past three seasons, but it remains to be seen if the team will give the corner a new deal with the cap expected to be significantly lower than past seasons.