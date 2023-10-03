Davis recorded eight tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 24-17 win over Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old was the second leading tackler for Los Angeles this past Sunday, trailing only Khalil Mack. He's now one tackle short of being the team's leader on the year, recording 25 tackles and three pass breakups through the first four weeks. Davis has been a solid corner in the Chargers' secondary that has struggled this year, giving up over 329 passing yards per game, ranking dead last in the NFL.