Davis agreed Monday to a three-year extension with the Chargers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Davis is coming off his best season yet, having notched career-high marks in terms of tackles (64), pass breakups (14) and interceptions (3) in 2020. He'll operate as a key piece of Los Angeles' cornerback group again next season.
