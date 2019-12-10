Play

Davis had his suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy lifted Monday after sitting out the past two weeks, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The Chargers received a roster exemption for Davis, meaning they will be able to delay his activation to the 53-man roster and the corresponding move until later this week. With Davis back in the fold, Brandon Facyson should return to a depth role in the defensive backfield.

