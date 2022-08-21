Davis appears to have overtaken Asante Samuel for the starting outside corner role opposite J.C. Jackson, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Davis struggled mightily in 2021 prompting the Chargers to sign the All-Pro Jackson in the offseason as well as premier slot corner Bryce Callahan. Coupled with the expected growth of second-year corner Asante Samuel, who thrived at times his rookie season, Davis figured to be the odd man out of a vastly improved cornerback room. The 27-year-old evidently took the challenge to heart as the lanky corner appears to be running away with the other outside corner spot. More of a tackler than a true shutdown corner, expect Davis to be a possible IDP candidate in deeper formats as teams opt to stay away from Jackson's side of the field.