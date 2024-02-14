Davis compiled 62 tackles (52 solo), 10 passes defended and one interception in 17 games with the Chargers last season.

For a second consecutive year, Davis found himself benched at various points of the season only to return to the starting role and play well enough to retain a starting spot by seasons end. The Chargers have very little proven depth at corner besides Asante Samuel, so it's possible the team might prioritize retaining Davis, who enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. The 29-year-old has started games each of the past four seasons, but he's been at once the preferred corner to target by opposing teams and also been unable to capitalize from a turnover perspective (just six interceptions since 2020).