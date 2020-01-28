Davis posted 39 tackles (31 solo), two interceptions and nine passes defended across 12 games in the 2019-20 season.

Davis missed two games near the start of the season due to injury, and then another two later in the year after violating the league's substance abuse policy, hemorrhaging what was expected to be a third-year breakout of sorts for the 25-year-old. A restricted free agent this offseason, Davis is expected to be retained by the Chargers, although it's possible the team could add a more reliable No. 2 corner opposite Casey Hayward.