Davis (knee) is listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis picked up a knee injury while defending a pass during practice, leaving him limited during Thursday and Friday's sessions, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. While the severity of this issue is still unclear, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said he still expects the cornerback to play in Sunday's game versus Arizona, per Popper. Davis has recorded 16 tackles and one pass defended after stepping into a starting role for the past three games, and his absence would likely leave Bryce Callahan to slot in opposite cornerback Asante Samuel in Week 12.