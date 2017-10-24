Chargers' Michael Ola: Signs with Chargers
The Chargers signed Ola to a contact Tuesday.
Ola will join the Chargers for a second stint with team after previously suiting up for the team in 2015. The 6-foot-5 veteran tackle is expected to serve in a depth role along the Chargers' offensive line.
