Schofield reached an agreement for a two-year contract with the Chargers on Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Schofield was claimed by the Chargers as a depth offensive lineman last September, but he wound up starting five games for the team last season. He should return as a depth lineman for the club but could be given an opportunity to battle for the starting job at right tackle if Joe Barksdale is released.

