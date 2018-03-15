Schofield agreed to terms Wednesday on a two-year contract with the Chargers , James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Schofield was claimed off waivers by the Chargers last September and was expected to serve in a depth role, but endued up starting five games for the team in 2017. He should settle back into a reserve role in 2018 but could be given an opportunity to battle for the starting job at right tackle if Joe Barksdale is released.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories