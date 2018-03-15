Chargers' Michael Schofield: Re-ups with Chargers for two years
Schofield agreed to terms Wednesday on a two-year contract with the Chargers , James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Schofield was claimed off waivers by the Chargers last September and was expected to serve in a depth role, but endued up starting five games for the team in 2017. He should settle back into a reserve role in 2018 but could be given an opportunity to battle for the starting job at right tackle if Joe Barksdale is released.
