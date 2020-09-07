site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Mike Pouncey: Dealing with injury
Head coach Anthony Lynn said Pouncey has an undisclosed injury, but it's getting better, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
It doesn't sound like the veteran center's in danger of missing Week 1's matchup versus Cincinnati. However, Scott Quessenberry is on standby in case Pouncey can't go.
