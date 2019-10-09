Pouncey (neck) was placed on injured reserve and won't play again this season.

According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Pouncey will have neck surgery, and coach Anthony Lynn wasn't sure if it's a career-ending issue. Dan Feeney will start at center in his place while Forrest Lamp takes over at left guard.

