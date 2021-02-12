Pouncey announced Friday that he us retiring from the NFL, Ramon Foster reports.
Both Pouncey brothers will leave the league together after multiple successful years playing on the offensive line. The 31-year-old wasn't able to suit up in a single game during the 2020 season due to a hip injury and dealt with various other injuries in years past, but when healthy served as one of the best centers in the game. While Pouncey spent most of his career with Miami, he quickly became one of the Chargers' key assets on the offensive line and his presence will be missed.