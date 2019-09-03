Pouncey and the Chargers agreed Monday to a one-year, $9 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal keeps the 30-year-old center in the fold for Los Angeles through the 2020 campaign. In his first season with the Chargers in 2018, Pouncey earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod while starting all 16 games.

