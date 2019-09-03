Chargers' Mike Pouncey: Gets one-year extension
Pouncey and the Chargers agreed Monday to a one-year, $9 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The deal keeps the 30-year-old center in the fold for Los Angeles through the 2020 campaign. In his first season with the Chargers in 2018, Pouncey earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod while starting all 16 games.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Kupp
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lee shines
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Harris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...