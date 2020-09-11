site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Mike Pouncey: Officially ruled out
RotoWire Staff
Pouncey (hip) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
Pouncey was unable to practice this week, so the veteran center will start the year on the sidelines. Scott Quessenberry is expected to start in his place Sunday.
