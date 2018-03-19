Chargers' Mike Pouncey: Packs up, heads to Los Angeles
Pouncey inked a two-year deal with the Chargers on Monday.
Following his release from the Dolphins, Pouncey will look to rejuvenate his career on the west coast. Pouncey is considered to be one the league's most dependable centers and should provide stability for the Chargers at the position.
